Driver iQ Parent Firm Restructures an...

Driver iQ Parent Firm Restructures and Rebrands under Cisive Name

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Heavy Duty Trucking

Driver iQ, a provider of comprehensive background screening and driver monitoring services, has announced that its parent company, Carco Group, is changing its name to Cisive. The name change to Cisive is intended to better communicate the company's focus on clear and accurate insights for HR solutions, security and insurance fraud prevention clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Heavy Duty Trucking.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TruckingTruth website Thu Effingham 6
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Feb 7 HJS 463
Rider Policy Feb 7 Carol 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10) Feb 6 New York NICK 46
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 3 Punjabi 287
direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12) Feb 3 mfguz3 11
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,767,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC