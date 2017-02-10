Driver iQ Parent Firm Restructures and Rebrands under Cisive Name
Driver iQ, a provider of comprehensive background screening and driver monitoring services, has announced that its parent company, Carco Group, is changing its name to Cisive. The name change to Cisive is intended to better communicate the company's focus on clear and accurate insights for HR solutions, security and insurance fraud prevention clients.
