Covenant Transport To Pay $30,000 To Settle EEOC Disability Discrimination Suit

Covenant Transport, Inc., a trucking company based in Chattanooga, Tenn., will pay $30,000 and furnish other relief to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the federal agency announced today. The EEOC's suit had charged that Covenant discriminated against an applicant for a commercial truck driver position on the basis of his disability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.