Central Freight Lines to purchase Wil...

Central Freight Lines to purchase Wilson Trucking; expands to Southeast and Puerto Rico

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Trucker

LTL veteran Central Freight Lines has signed a letter of intent to buy assets of Wilson Trucking of Fishersville, Virginia, CFL reported February 23. The purchase allows CFL, founded in 1925 and headquartered in Waco, to expand its chiefly Southwestern operation to the Southeastern U.S. and to Puerto Rico, where 91-year-old Wilson has 29 terminals. "This expansion to the entire Southeastern U.S. and Puerto Rico improves our long term competitive position in the LTL and distribution markets and allows us to give our customers the extended coverage they've been asking for," said Don Orr, president and CEO of CFL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) 12 hr Macy 81
How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10) 12 hr Lonnie 110
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) 12 hr Sammy 227
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) 14 hr Big John 23
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 22 ArtKW2013 288
Truck financing Feb 17 jseaver 1
South west forest products in Phoenix Feb 12 Bbrusell 2
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,720 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC