Central Freight Lines to purchase Wilson Trucking; expands to Southeast and Puerto Rico
LTL veteran Central Freight Lines has signed a letter of intent to buy assets of Wilson Trucking of Fishersville, Virginia, CFL reported February 23. The purchase allows CFL, founded in 1925 and headquartered in Waco, to expand its chiefly Southwestern operation to the Southeastern U.S. and to Puerto Rico, where 91-year-old Wilson has 29 terminals. "This expansion to the entire Southeastern U.S. and Puerto Rico improves our long term competitive position in the LTL and distribution markets and allows us to give our customers the extended coverage they've been asking for," said Don Orr, president and CEO of CFL.
