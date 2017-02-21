Central Freight Agrees to Buy Wilson Trucking
Less-than-truckload carrier Central Freight Lines has signed a letter of intent to acquire Wilson Trucking Corp., also an LTL carrier, in a move to expand Central's service territory into the Southeast. Central and Wilson announced their plan Feb. 20 on the Wilson website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|15 hr
|ArtKW2013
|288
|Truck financing
|Feb 17
|jseaver
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Feb 17
|GGtheGREAT
|226
|South west forest products in Phoenix
|Feb 12
|Bbrusell
|2
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC