Central Freight Agrees to Buy Wilson Trucking

Less-than-truckload carrier Central Freight Lines has signed a letter of intent to acquire Wilson Trucking Corp., also an LTL carrier, in a move to expand Central's service territory into the Southeast. Central and Wilson announced their plan Feb. 20 on the Wilson website.

