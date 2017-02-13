Celadon Posts Net Loss After Adverse ...

Celadon Posts Net Loss After Adverse Court Ruling

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Celadon Group Inc. lost money in the final three months of 2016, after the company filed an amended earnings report with an additional $4.6 million to cover a class-action lawsuit. The Indianapolis carrier originally posted $1.3 million in net income, or 5 cents per share, but the updated report to the Securities and Exchange Commission indicated a $1.5 million net loss, or negative 6 cents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South west forest products in Phoenix 21 hr Bbrusell 2
TruckingTruth website Feb 9 Effingham 6
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Feb 7 HJS 463
Rider Policy Feb 7 Carol 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10) Feb 6 New York NICK 46
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 3 Punjabi 287
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC