Celadon Posts Net Loss After Adverse Court Ruling

Celadon Group Inc. lost money in the final three months of 2016, after the company filed an amended earnings report with an additional $4.6 million to cover a class-action lawsuit. The Indianapolis carrier originally posted $1.3 million in net income, or 5 cents per share, but the updated report to the Securities and Exchange Commission indicated a $1.5 million net loss, or negative 6 cents.

