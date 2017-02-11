Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Raised to "Hold" at Stifel Nicolaus
The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.50. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Feb 6
|New York NICK
|46
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 3
|Punjabi
|287
|direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|mfguz3
|11
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC