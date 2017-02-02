Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Announces $...

Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Celadon Group, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 21st.

