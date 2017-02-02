Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend
Celadon Group, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 21st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|13 hr
|CDN DRIVER
|175
|TruckingTruth website
|22 hr
|Clean and Green
|2
|South west forest products in Phoenix
|Tue
|Rusty nails
|1
|Help
|Jan 30
|TCrawford
|1
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Jan 25
|JASSA
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jan 25
|Jon
|462
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Jan 25
|Fuckem357
|475
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC