Celadon Delays Earnings Report Due to Lawsuit

21 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Celadon Group Inc. will delay filing a quarterly earnings report with the Securities and Exchange Commission because of a court ruling against the trucking company. Owner-operators Charles Wilmoth and Kent Vassey filed the class-action lawsuit in 2013, alleging Celadon withheld more money from their paychecks than it actually paid for fuel purchases.

