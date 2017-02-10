Celadon Delays Earnings Report Due to Lawsuit
Celadon Group Inc. will delay filing a quarterly earnings report with the Securities and Exchange Commission because of a court ruling against the trucking company. Owner-operators Charles Wilmoth and Kent Vassey filed the class-action lawsuit in 2013, alleging Celadon withheld more money from their paychecks than it actually paid for fuel purchases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Feb 6
|New York NICK
|46
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 3
|Punjabi
|287
|direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|mfguz3
|11
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC