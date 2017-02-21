Big Brown Drones: UPS Moves Closer to Autonomous Delivery from Its Trucks [Video]
United Parcel Service drivers might be getting companions to help with deliveries in the near future. Unfortunately for them, however, there won't be any partner bonding over in-car karaoke or talking about Jimmy Butler's buzzer-beater the night before.
