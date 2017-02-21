Big Brown Drones: UPS Moves Closer to...

Big Brown Drones: UPS Moves Closer to Autonomous Delivery from Its Trucks [Video]

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Car and Driver

United Parcel Service drivers might be getting companions to help with deliveries in the near future. Unfortunately for them, however, there won't be any partner bonding over in-car karaoke or talking about Jimmy Butler's buzzer-beater the night before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck financing Feb 17 jseaver 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Feb 17 GGtheGREAT 226
South west forest products in Phoenix Feb 12 Bbrusell 2
TruckingTruth website Feb 9 Effingham 6
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Feb 7 HJS 463
Rider Policy Feb 7 Carol 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,065 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC