Big Boost: 900 jobs headed to county as trucking company grows

A major trucking company wrapping up its first phase of construction in Hancock County is poised to add nearly 900 employees to the local workforce in the next decade. Celadon Group Inc., which broke ground in Greenfield last fall, has been named the recipient of $3 million in state tax incentives, an agreement that requires the company to create 375 new jobs by 2024, all of which will be housed in its new Hancock County headquarters.

