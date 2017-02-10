Beach Investment Counsel Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Americaoration, Microsoft, Sells ...

Investment company Beach Investment Counsel Inc buys JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Americaoration, Microsoft, Schlumberger, United Parcel Service, Dow Chemical Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, 8point3 Energy Partners LP, Southwest Airlines Co, Citigroup, sells Medtronic PLC, The Home Depot, Nestle SA, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Beach Investment Counsel Inc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $875 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.