Beach Investment Counsel Inc Buys JPM...

Beach Investment Counsel Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Americaoration, Microsoft, Sells ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Investment company Beach Investment Counsel Inc buys JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Americaoration, Microsoft, Schlumberger, United Parcel Service, Dow Chemical Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, 8point3 Energy Partners LP, Southwest Airlines Co, Citigroup, sells Medtronic PLC, The Home Depot, Nestle SA, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Beach Investment Counsel Inc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $875 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TruckingTruth website Thu Effingham 6
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Feb 7 HJS 463
Rider Policy Feb 7 Carol 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10) Feb 6 New York NICK 46
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 3 Punjabi 287
direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12) Feb 3 mfguz3 11
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,836 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC