Beach Investment Counsel Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Americaoration, Microsoft, Sells ...
Investment company Beach Investment Counsel Inc buys JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Americaoration, Microsoft, Schlumberger, United Parcel Service, Dow Chemical Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, 8point3 Energy Partners LP, Southwest Airlines Co, Citigroup, sells Medtronic PLC, The Home Depot, Nestle SA, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Beach Investment Counsel Inc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $875 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TruckingTruth website
|Thu
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Feb 6
|New York NICK
|46
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 3
|Punjabi
|287
|direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|mfguz3
|11
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC