ATA throws support behind NACV show
"As the nation's foremost trucking industry association, it only made sense for ATA to support our supplier community, many of whom have committed to this endeavor," ATA president and CEO Chris Spear said. "The North American Commercial Vehicle Show promises to be an excellent event and we are pleased to be a part of it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|ArtKW2013
|288
|Truck financing
|Feb 17
|jseaver
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Feb 17
|GGtheGREAT
|226
|South west forest products in Phoenix
|Feb 12
|Bbrusell
|2
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC