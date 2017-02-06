Anger over key road industry groups being excluded from safety summit
A peak trucking industry group is furious that a 'safety summit' hosted by the unions, excluded key industry and regulatory bodies. The meeting brought together truck drivers, industry, academics and politicians to discuss issues in the sector, along with findings from a study citing safety concerns.
