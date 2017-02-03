Amazon allots $1.49 B for air cargo h...

Amazon allots $1.49 B for air cargo hub, fans talk of bigger ambitions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

San Francisco - Amazon.com, Inc. plans to invest $1.49 billion to build a large air cargo hub in northern Kentucky, state officials said on Tuesday, stoking expectations it may one day opt to directly compete with FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service, Inc. The world's biggest online retailer has agreed to a 50-year lease for about 900 acres of property from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport - close in size to the global hubs of top cargo airlines. Amazon is handling more shipping in-house so it can deliver packages to customers faster, as well as cut costs and uncertainty associated with relying on third parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) 1 hr Punjabi 287
direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12) 4 hr mfguz3 11
TruckingTruth website 8 hr Effingham 4
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) 23 hr CDN DRIVER 175
South west forest products in Phoenix Tue Rusty nails 1
Help Jan 30 TCrawford 1
worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA Jan 25 JASSA 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,526,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC