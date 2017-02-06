Amazon Air-Warehouse, Trump Effect Create An Overhang For UPS Shares
As one of the largest customers of United Parcel Service, Inc. , Amazon.com, Inc. could put a sizeable dent in UPS shipments with its upcoming package air hub . Due to impending diversion of packages from the UPS stream, Loop Capital Markets lowered its company price target Monday from $124 to $116.
