Where to Catch a Final Ride on America's Queen of the Skies an hour ago
With United Continental Holdings Inc. joining rival Delta Air Lines Inc. in retiring the iconic jumbo jet this year, plenty of aviation enthusiasts may be pondering a trip or two to experience a U.S.-operated 747 one last time 1 United Parcel Service Inc. still flies the 747-400 freighter, and is buying at least 14 of the newer 747-8, but won't let you join their pilots for a ride. Chicago-based United first flew the 747 in 1970, the same year that Pan Am began service as the long-haul behemoth's launch customer. An aerial ambassador of American wealth, power, and global commercial dominance, the plane quickly became a cultural icon-especially after it became Air Force One .
