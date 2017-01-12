Where to Catch a Final Ride on America's Queen of the Skies an hour ago

Where to Catch a Final Ride on Americ...

With United Continental Holdings Inc. joining rival Delta Air Lines Inc. in retiring the iconic jumbo jet this year, plenty of aviation enthusiasts may be pondering a trip or two to experience a U.S.-operated 747 one last time 1 United Parcel Service Inc. still flies the 747-400 freighter, and is buying at least 14 of the newer 747-8, but won't let you join their pilots for a ride. Chicago-based United first flew the 747 in 1970, the same year that Pan Am began service as the long-haul behemoth's launch customer. An aerial ambassador of American wealth, power, and global commercial dominance, the plane quickly became a cultural icon-especially after it became Air Force One .

