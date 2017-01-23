USA Truck Launches Military Transitio...

USA Truck Launches Military Transition Program

USA Truck in Van Buren, a national logistics company, has launched its Military Transition Apprenticeship Training Program to expand its outreach with U.S. military veterans. The program is for transitioning service members who are eligible for GI Bill and post-9/11 employment training benefits.

Chicago, IL

