USA Truck Launches Military Transition Program
USA Truck in Van Buren, a national logistics company, has launched its Military Transition Apprenticeship Training Program to expand its outreach with U.S. military veterans. The program is for transitioning service members who are eligible for GI Bill and post-9/11 employment training benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"The Safety Team" (Dec '14)
|3 hr
|Safety Team Director
|7
|Truckingtruth.com
|13 hr
|Effingham
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|16 hr
|Mes064
|225
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|18 hr
|Bighouse
|109
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Mon
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Mon
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Jan 21
|nmenns2
|284
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC