USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Shares Bought by Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC
Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck, Inc. by 1,845.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,472 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Jan 25
|JASSA
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jan 25
|Jon
|462
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Jan 25
|Fuckem357
|475
|"The Safety Team" (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|Safety Team Director
|7
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Mes064
|225
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Jan 24
|Bighouse
|109
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
