UPS's Shipping Blues

United Parcel Service Inc.'s holiday-season scorecard is out, and for the third year in four it reads   e-commerce: 1, company: 0. The $96 billion package-delivery company on Tuesday reported weaker-than-expected earnings-per-share for its peak holiday quarter and underwhelmed analysts with its outlook for 2017. A significant part of UPS's earnings woes are related to the strong U.S. dollar, but the company also cited a huge surge in shipments to residences from businesses.

