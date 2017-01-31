UPS's Shipping Blues
United Parcel Service Inc.'s holiday-season scorecard is out, and for the third year in four it reads e-commerce: 1, company: 0. The $96 billion package-delivery company on Tuesday reported weaker-than-expected earnings-per-share for its peak holiday quarter and underwhelmed analysts with its outlook for 2017. A significant part of UPS's earnings woes are related to the strong U.S. dollar, but the company also cited a huge surge in shipments to residences from businesses.
