UPS to Release 4th Quarter Results on Tuesday, January 31, 2017
UPS will announce its 2016 fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at approximately 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time. At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Abney and Chief Financial Officer Richard Peretz will lead an investor conference call.
