UPS: Hidden camera found in restroom; police investigating
Authorities are investigating after officials say a hidden mobile camera was found hidden in a women's restroom at a United Parcel Service satellite facility in western Pennsylvania. UPS spokeswoman Kim Krebs said Wednesday the person responsible for the camera found in the North Apollo facility has been identified and fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Sommer8580
|78
|Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13)
|Jan 1
|Tim
|6
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Robz1201
|10
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Dec 29
|Fed up
|91
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Dec 24
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC