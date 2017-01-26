UPS continues to bolster its operations
No matter where you are in Jamaica, United Parcel Service can deliver to your address. UPS can deliver to 80 per cent of the planet within 48 hours, so if you live somewhere else, it is still likely that UPS can find you to drop off or pick up packages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Wed
|JASSA
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Jon
|462
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Fuckem357
|475
|"The Safety Team" (Dec '14)
|Tue
|Safety Team Director
|7
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Mes064
|225
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Jan 24
|Bighouse
|109
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Jan 21
|nmenns2
|284
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC