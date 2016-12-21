UPS: Are Shares About To Weaken And Give Investors A Chance To Buy?
The company's shares remain expensive despite the desirability of this global package delivery leader's shareholder friendly dividend increases and share buybacks. The company's shares, however, have begun to break down after the late December 2016 earnings results of its competitor Federal Express.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Tim
|6
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|Sun
|Robz1201
|10
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Dec 29
|Fed up
|91
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Dec 24
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
|Fed Up
|Dec 17
|dlrobsr1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC