UPS 2017 Forecast Trails Estimates on Drag From Currency Impact an hour ago
United Parcel Service Inc. 's profit forecast for this year missed analysts' estimates as the world's biggest package-delivery company contended with currency-exchange "headwinds." Earnings excluding items will be $5.80 to $6.10 a share in 2017, the Atlanta-based courier said Tuesday in a statement.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help
|21 hr
|TCrawford
|1
|TruckingTruth website
|Mon
|Effingham
|1
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Jan 25
|JASSA
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jan 25
|Jon
|462
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Jan 25
|Fuckem357
|475
|"The Safety Team" (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|Safety Team Director
|7
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Mes064
|225
