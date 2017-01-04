UP, UP AND AWAY! A Musical Fable Starring Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. Comes to The Orleans Showroom 2/11-12 "Up, Up and Away! A Musical Fable Starring Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr." will dazzle fans at The Orleans Showroom on Feb. 11-12. "Up, Up and Away!" is the tale of two aspiring stars who met, fell in love and endured a lifetime of challenges together.

