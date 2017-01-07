United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Sha...

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,569 shares of the company's stock after selling 620 shares during the period.

