United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department
Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,569 shares of the company's stock after selling 620 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Sommer8580
|78
|Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13)
|Jan 1
|Tim
|6
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Robz1201
|10
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Dec 29
|Fed up
|91
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Dec 24
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC