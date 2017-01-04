United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts
Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
