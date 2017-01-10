United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Rat...

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) 8 hr Alex 281
C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10) 18 hr claude 92
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Jan 4 Sommer8580 78
Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13) Jan 1 Tim 6
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) Jan 1 Robz1201 10
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Dec 24 Dave 173
Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13) Dec 19 Guest 8
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,490 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,575

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC