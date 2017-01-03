Trump team retracts announcement of role for Bob Dole. Is it because hea s a lobbyist?
A day after President-elect Donald Trump's transition team welcomed former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole as a senior adviser, a Trump spokesman said he'd made the announcement in error. "Yesterday, I inadvertently mentioned that Sen. Dole was joining the transition team as the vice chair," said the spokesman, Sean Spicer.
