Truck pricing could rise 4% this year: FTR

Trucking rates in the US will increase by about 4% this year, according to a projection from industry forecaster FTR. In its monthly State of Freight webinar, FTR transportation economist Noel Perry, said truckload contract rate increases could take hold as early as the first quarter of this year.

