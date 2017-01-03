TPG Real Estate Acquires A&O Hotels a...

TPG Real Estate Acquires A&O Hotels and Hostels

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The transaction will help A&O expand and enhance its operations, strengthening its position as one of Europe's leading budget hotel investment, development, and management groups. Under the agreed terms, TPG Real Estate will acquire 31 leased and owned assets, with more than 20,000 beds located primarily in Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13) Jan 1 Tim 6
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) Jan 1 Robz1201 10
C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10) Dec 29 Fed up 91
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Dec 24 Dave 173
Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13) Dec 19 Guest 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Dec 18 Tired of rippoffs 280
Fed Up Dec 17 dlrobsr1 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,789

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC