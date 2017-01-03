TPG Real Estate Acquires A&O Hotels and Hostels
The transaction will help A&O expand and enhance its operations, strengthening its position as one of Europe's leading budget hotel investment, development, and management groups. Under the agreed terms, TPG Real Estate will acquire 31 leased and owned assets, with more than 20,000 beds located primarily in Germany.
