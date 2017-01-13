Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC S...

Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC Sells 47,674 Shares of Landstar System, Inc.

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,678 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,674 shares during the period.

