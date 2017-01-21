Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC Has $8,247,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Corp.
TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corp. by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,951 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|1 hr
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Sun
|spytheweb
|1
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Sat
|nmenns2
|284
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|Jan 18
|Jim
|78
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jan 15
|jsingtruck
|461
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 13
|JDR
|223
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC