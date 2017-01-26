This N.J. intersection is the second-worst truck bottleneck in the nation
WASHINGTON -- Truckers, beware: Interstate 95 at its intersection with Route 4 in Fort Lee is the second most congested bottleneck in the nation. The average speed through that area is just 35 miles per hour, and during rush hours drops to 27 mph, according to a trucking industry report issued Wednesday.
