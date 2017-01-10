The 50th Anniversary Tour Comes to Th...

The 50th Anniversary Tour Comes to The Orleans Showroom 2/25-26

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Engelbert Humperdinck will bring his 50th Anniversary Tour to The Orleans Showroom on Feb. 25-26. Humperdinck found early success in Europe in the mid-1960's with the hit single "Release Me," which spent 56 weeks in the Top 50 of the U.K. charts and reached #1 in 11 countries.

