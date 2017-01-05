Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $30,774,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,415 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|20 hr
|Sommer8580
|78
|Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13)
|Jan 1
|Tim
|6
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Robz1201
|10
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Dec 29
|Fed up
|91
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Dec 24
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC