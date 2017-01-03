SLS Las Vegas hires veteran gaming executives
SLS Las Vegas Hotel & Casino announced today that it has hired two veteran gaming executives, Terry Downey and Robert Schaffhauser, to assume leadership of the fashionable resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Downey and Schaffhauser most recently led the revitalization of Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa , a North Las Vegas casino that was sold last year to Boyd Gaming.
