Six Carriers Request Exemption That Would Permit Hair Testing

Six large motor carriers have asked federal regulators to allow them to conduct pre-employment drug and alcohol testing for drivers using hair samples in lieu of the current mandatory requirement that the tests be conducted with urine samples. The exemption request, outlined in a pre-publication Federal Register announcement by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Jan. 18, was filed by J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., Schneider, Werner Enterprises Inc., Knight Transportation Inc., Dupre Logistics Inc. and Maverick Transportation.

