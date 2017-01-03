Related Article: Airlines Lead Industrial Sector Winners After Bank of America Upgrades Alaska Air
The broader transports industry also rose, with railroads CSX and Union Pacific each rising more than 1.5%, and trucking firm J.B. Hunt adding 1.2%. U.S. airline stocks rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, led by Alaska Air shares, after Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and put a $110 price target on them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|claude
|92
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Sommer8580
|78
|Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13)
|Jan 1
|Tim
|6
|anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Robz1201
|10
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Dec 24
|Dave
|173
|Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13)
|Dec 19
|Guest
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Tired of rippoffs
|280
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC