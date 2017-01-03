Overcoming Teamsters Opposition, XPO Shareholders OK Higher Exec Compensation

XPO shareholders overwhelmingly approved a plan Dec. 20 to increase the maximum number of shares it can issue to executives as compensation, to 2.5 million share from 500,000, easily overcoming opposition from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The union complained in a Dec. 1 letter and protested publicly a few times about the pay raises, trying to tie the issue to CEO Brad Jacobs.

