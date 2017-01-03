Overcoming Teamsters Opposition, XPO ...

Overcoming Teamsters Opposition, XPO Shareholders OK Higher Exec Compensation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

XPO shareholders overwhelmingly approved a plan Dec. 20 to increase the maximum number of shares it can issue to executives as compensation, to 2.5 million share from 500,000, easily overcoming opposition from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The union complained in a Dec. 1 letter and protested publicly a few times about the pay raises, trying to tie the issue to CEO Brad Jacobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13) Jan 1 Tim 6
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) Jan 1 Robz1201 10
C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10) Dec 29 Fed up 91
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Dec 24 Dave 173
Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13) Dec 19 Guest 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Dec 18 Tired of rippoffs 280
Fed Up Dec 17 dlrobsr1 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,809

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC