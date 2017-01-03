NewVantage Partners Releases 5th Annu...

NewVantage Partners Releases 5th Annual Big Data Executive Survey for 2017:

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

" The 2017 Big Data Executive Survey reports what executives from 50 Fortune 1000 firms see as the key factors driving big data adoption, investment - and success. Survey respondents include top business and technology executives from such blue-chip firms as American Express, Biogen, Bloomberg, Capital One, Charles Schwab, Citi, Disney, Fidelity Investments, Ford Motors, General Electric , JPMorgan Chase, MetLife, United Parcel Service , and Wells Fargo, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Jan 4 Sommer8580 78
Swift Transportation !!! (Jan '13) Jan 1 Tim 6
anyone know if Jones Motor group very good to l... (Jan '10) Jan 1 Robz1201 10
C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10) Dec 29 Fed up 91
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Dec 24 Dave 173
Truckers Report Forum (Jun '13) Dec 19 Guest 8
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Dec 18 Tired of rippoffs 280
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,090

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC