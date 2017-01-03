NewVantage Partners Releases 5th Annual Big Data Executive Survey for 2017:

" The 2017 Big Data Executive Survey reports what executives from 50 Fortune 1000 firms see as the key factors driving big data adoption, investment - and success. Survey respondents include top business and technology executives from such blue-chip firms as American Express, Biogen, Bloomberg, Capital One, Charles Schwab, Citi, Disney, Fidelity Investments, Ford Motors, General Electric , JPMorgan Chase, MetLife, United Parcel Service , and Wells Fargo, among others.

