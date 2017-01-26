New Ulm school bus, Heartland Express bus collide; no one hurt
A District 88 school bus and a Heartland Express bus collided Wednesday afternoon at 11th North Street and Jefferson Street. No one was injured in the collision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|19 hr
|JASSA
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Jon
|462
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Fuckem357
|475
|"The Safety Team" (Dec '14)
|Tue
|Safety Team Director
|7
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Mes064
|225
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Jan 24
|Bighouse
|109
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Jan 21
|nmenns2
|284
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC