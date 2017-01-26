Municipal Employees Retirement System...

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $248,000 Stake

Read more: Daily Political

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

