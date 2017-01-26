Marten Transport Profits Dip

Marten Transport Profits Dip

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Quarterly and annual net income dipped at Marten Transport Ltd. even though revenue rose year-over-year in both cases, the Mondovi, Wisconsin, fleet said Jan. 26 . Three of the carrier's four divisions did improve profitability - dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and freight brokerage - but the truckload segment made less money for the quarter and the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA Wed JASSA 1
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Wed Jon 462
Stevens Transport? (Aug '07) Wed Fuckem357 475
"The Safety Team" (Dec '14) Tue Safety Team Director 7
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Jan 24 Mes064 225
How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10) Jan 24 Bighouse 109
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Jan 21 nmenns2 284
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,110 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC