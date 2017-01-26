Marten Transport Profits Dip
Quarterly and annual net income dipped at Marten Transport Ltd. even though revenue rose year-over-year in both cases, the Mondovi, Wisconsin, fleet said Jan. 26 . Three of the carrier's four divisions did improve profitability - dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and freight brokerage - but the truckload segment made less money for the quarter and the year.
