Manitoba ups weight allowances to increase competitiveness
Manitoba truckers have been permitted heavier weight allowances by the province in an effort to improve competitiveness for the local industry. Changes to the Vehicle Weights and Dimensions on Classes of Highway Regulation were announced Jan. 27 during Red Tape Awareness Week, which focuses on reducing 'unnecessary regulations and administrative burdens.'
