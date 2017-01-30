Man charged after discovery of body
BRIGHTON The Adams County District Attorney filed charges against a 23-year-old man in connection with the discovery of a body Jan. 24. The suspect is Deshawn Anthony Benain. He faces a count of first-degree murder after deliberation following the death of 21-year-old Sydney Lynn Lewis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Commerce City Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help
|16 hr
|TCrawford
|1
|TruckingTruth website
|Mon
|Effingham
|1
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Jan 25
|JASSA
|1
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jan 25
|Jon
|462
|Stevens Transport? (Aug '07)
|Jan 25
|Fuckem357
|475
|"The Safety Team" (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|Safety Team Director
|7
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Mes064
|225
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC