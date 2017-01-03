Mack says its innovations continue to...

Mack says its innovations continue to set bar for trucking industry

Mack Trucks continued to demonstrate its commitment to industry-leading technology advances in 2016 by introducing innovative products as well as laying the groundwork for future industry advancements, the company said in a news release. "At Mack, we've always been determined to develop trucks and powertrains that help our customers achieve their desired business goals," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales.

