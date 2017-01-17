Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landstar System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|3 hr
|BeenThereDoneThat
|77
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Jan 15
|jsingtruck
|461
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Jan 13
|JDR
|223
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Co highway user
|174
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Jan 10
|Alex
|281
|C R england why they are so fantastic (Jun '10)
|Jan 10
|claude
|92
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Jan 4
|Sommer8580
|78
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC