Landstar moves to new U.S./Mexico logistics center in Laredo
Landstar System announced the opening of its Landstar U.S./Mexico Logistics Service Center in Laredo, TX. The company said it has provided Mexico cross-border services out of Laredo since 1999, and has moved its operations to this new, expanded logistics center.
