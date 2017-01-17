Landstar moves to new U.S./Mexico log...

Landstar moves to new U.S./Mexico logistics center in Laredo

Landstar System announced the opening of its Landstar U.S./Mexico Logistics Service Center in Laredo, TX. The company said it has provided Mexico cross-border services out of Laredo since 1999, and has moved its operations to this new, expanded logistics center.

