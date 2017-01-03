KY's new abortion, labor laws: Effective immediately doesn't necessarily mean immediately affected
The General Assembly's new Republican super-majorities considered them Seven Bills for Seven Ills: Two new restrictions on abortion, three targeting labor unions and one each disclosing lawmakers' retirement pensions and the governance mess at the University of Louisville. But this rocket-docket won't affect everyone immediately, even though all seven measures became law the moment Governor Matt Bevin signed them.
